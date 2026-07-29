Operation Get Todd and Jen to Door County

As most (if not, all) of you know…Todd and Jen are two of the most generous and thoughtful people some of us will ever meet. Despite their own obstacles or personal challenges, they are always the first ones to offer their kindness and support in any way they can. Whether that be involving themselves in the community, supporting local businesses, or just taking the time to make special connections with all of you “regulars” who have been with them from the beginning.





The Skeleton Island Children (TM Pending 😉) want to find a way to give back to Todd and Jennifer in a way that feels tantamount to all the love and gratitude that they deserve.





Todd and Jen had a trip to Door County planned to take some time to themselves for a vacation. However, due to some unforeseen circumstances, they had to cancel their trip. We are going to still try to make it happen for them!





This is a SURPRISE. So, everyone’s discretion is very appreciated.