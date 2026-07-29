Operation Beat The VA and help a military family

My husband spent 14 years in the Army.

Deployments, long hours, constant moving, stress, injuries, and the kind of wear-and-tear military families know all too well.





Now he’s navigating medical retirement and waiting on the VA disability process — which, if you know… you KNOW.





Meanwhile, I apparently decided this was the perfect time to buy a chaotic homestead that needs approximately everything.





Naturally.





So while the VA processes paperwork at government speed, I’ve become fully convinced we can somehow rebuild this place before they finish his rating.





My husband does not share my confidence.





At all.





Every day I walk outside like:

“We can totally do this.”





And every day he looks at the property like:

“Respectfully… with WHAT money?”





Current farm status:

- fencing questionable

- barn mildly offensive to structural engineering

- random projects everywhere

- at least 3 things leaking at all times

- tools disappearing into another dimension

- one emergency per business day minimum





But after years of military life and uncertainty, we wanted one thing more than anything:

a permanent home for our family.





Somewhere our kids can finally put down roots.

Somewhere chaotic, loud, imperfect, and ours.





So “Operation: Beat the VA” became our running joke:

Can we rebuild this homestead before the government finishes processing his disability claim?





Honestly at this point it’s turned into:

Army veteran vs. paperwork

wife vs. common sense

farm vs. everyone





We’re sharing the entire process — the progress, disasters, repairs, animals, projects, and questionable decisions — in real time.





Every donation helps us tackle projects like:

- fencing

- barn repairs

- water lines

- shelters

- equipment

- and whatever fresh catastrophe appears this week





If you donate, thank you.

If you share, thank you.

If you’re just here to watch whether I pull this off before my husband says “I told you so”… honestly, same.





Place your bets.



