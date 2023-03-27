Opening Virginia Public Accessible Records

I’m A Guy on X — @VaChangeAgent.





Virginia’s public record is vast, and for most people, it’s still hard to reach. Meetings are buried in video players with no real search . Votes, packets, and filings sit on scattered sites that never talk to each other. “It’s public” has been the official answer for years. Being able to actually find what was said, voted, and filed was never the same sentence. aguyonx.com is becoming a purpose-driven public project: a free place to find the record, follow the story, and jump to the source — without a login wall .





What’s live now:

• Find the Moment — search what was said in Loudoun County and Loudoun Schools meetings, then jump straight to that spot in the video

• News — sourced clips and headlines you can verify

• Investigations, Articles, and Voting Analysis —Public taste of the work, written so a neighbor can read it

• A growing map of doors into Virginia’s local record





Where this is going:

Winning back our state starts with one community and one locality at a time, and it has to happen in many places at once. Loudoun is proof of concept. Fairfax, Prince William, and more counties should get the same kind of door: searchable meetings, clearer access to what officials said on the record, and shelves that stay free to use.





What your gift funds:

Applications, tools, and software that make the public record usable, plus the time to keep building and maintaining them:

• More counties and school boards in Find the Moment

• Deeper years of meetings, not just a thin sample

• Better search, caption indexing, and jump-to-video doors

• Keeping News, Investigations, and the public shelves current

• Hosting, storage, and the everyday software that keeps the site running





This is not a private dossier storefront. It’s a public project that needs fuel to expand what we can open next.





I’ll post Receipts on aguyonx.com, dollars in, named public doors and shelves out. If I can’t point at a link, that line doesn’t get claimed.

If you need something beyond the free public shelves, use Contact on the site. I’ll handle those inquiries as they come. This campaign is for the public work and 2027.





Thank you for helping to open the Virginia Public Record — one locality at a time, and across Virginia at the same time.

— A Guy on X / @VaChangeAgent

aguyonx.com



