Supporting The Community of Kosovo Uganda

Support Our Vocational Training Center in Kosovo, Uganda

About Open Hearts Family Care Ministry

Open Hearts Family Care Ministry takes a faith-based and holistic approach to meet the family unit’s needs, addressing spiritual, physical, and mental aspects of daily life. We offer counseling, education, career development, mentoring, and coaching to our communities, utilizing trained staff, volunteers, and willing participants. Together, we believe lives can improve and lead to a brighter future.

Our goal is for every participant to gain spiritual and educational skills, career development, financial management, and ethical motivation, unlocking their full potential as citizens. We are committed to excellence, recognizing the importance of sowing seeds of hope for today, tomorrow, and the future.

Project Overview

We seek your support to expand our vocational training center for single mothers, youth, and children in Kosovo, Uganda. Our initiative aims to empower these individuals by providing essential vocational skills in tailoring, cooking, hairdressing, and other trades such as automotive repair, welding, and carpentry. Additionally, our program focuses on the development and well-being of children, ensuring a holistic approach to community upliftment. The main goal of our project is to assist the community in transforming their lives.

Currently, we have 20 women enrolled, most of whom are single mothers struggling to afford school fees for their children. By equipping them with vocational skills, we aim to create sustainable livelihoods and break the cycle of poverty. We also engage 40 children and 30 youth in a variety of activities, including arts, acrobatics, gymnastics, tutoring, counseling, and devotional sessions. These activities support their development, keep them engaged, and provide a safe and nurturing environment while their mothers are in training. Our goal is to increase the number of single mothers, youth and children we train annually by 100%.

How You Can Help

Your generous contribution will help us expand our programs and reach more individuals in need. Together, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of single mothers, youth, and children in Kosovo, Uganda. Every donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to our goal.

Thank you for your support!

Find us @ https://openheartsfcm.org/