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Help Build Scripture Based Game Tools

Goal$500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBenjamin Schmidt

Fundraiser funds will be received by Open Almond Studios, LLC

Help Build Scripture Based Game Tools

There are countless games and tools online—but very few are built on Scripture.


My name is Benjamin, and I’m building Open Almond Studios, a project dedicated to creating Scripture-based tabletop games and digital tools that help people engage with truth in a meaningful and practical way.


This isn’t just about entertainment.

It’s about building tools that help people not only read Scripture—but interact with it, apply it, and grow through it.


What I’m Building


Right now, I’m developing:


• A central website to serve as the home for these projects

• Character sheet web apps that players use to run and manage their games

• Supporting tools designed to make Scripture-based gameplay accessible and engaging


These tools are already in progress, and I’m working to get them fully launched, stable, and available to everyone who needs them.


The Goal


I’m raising an initial goal of:


$500 to build and launch these tools

If just 25 people gave $20, this goal would be fully met.


This funding will help cover:


• Hosting and infrastructure setup

• Development tools and essential services

• Deployment, testing, and optimization

Ongoing Support


After launch, there is a simple, ongoing cost:

About $100 per month to keep everything online, maintained, and improving.


Your support helps ensure these tools remain available and continue to grow over time.


Why This Matters


Stories shape people.

Tools shape how people learn, think, and act.


These projects are designed to:


• Encourage deeper engagement with Scripture

• Provide meaningful, faith-centered experiences

• Create opportunities for learning, growth, and conversation

This is part of a larger mission to build Scripture-rooted resources that are both accessible and grounded in truth.


How You Can Help


If this vision resonates with you, your support helps:


• Bring these tools to completion

• Keep them online and reliable

• Expand features and usability

• Support continued development with excellence and care


Even small contributions make a real difference.


Prayer Requests


If you’re not able to give, your prayers are deeply appreciated:


• Wisdom in direction and decision-making

• Faithfulness to Scripture in every detail

• Provision and sustainability

• That these tools would reach and benefit others


Closing


This is more than a project—it’s a step toward building something lasting.


If this resonates with you, I invite you to be part of it.

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