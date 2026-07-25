Open a faith based preschool for working families

My name is Amber Gomez, and for more than 25 years I have dedicated my life to early childhood education. Now my mission is to open a faith-based preschool where children are deeply loved, nurtured, and encouraged to explore their interests, and grow in faith. I am passionate about teaching children the Fruits of the Spirit—love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control—because I believe these values can shape brighter futures and a better world.

By God’s grace, I have been blessed with a building I have spent the past six months preparing. I poured my life savings of $20,000 into this program and have passed all inspections and am only weeks away from opening my preschool.

My goal is to serve working families, care for children who qualify for subsidized childcare, and eventually offer scholarships to low-income families. At this final stage, I am very close, but I need help to open my doors. I am seeking support for safety upgrades, utilities, outdoor garden materials, and help to hire and pay a qualified teacher aid.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will directly impact the children I serve. Thank you for being part of this journey and helping create a safe, nurturing, and faith-filled place where children can grow, learn, and thrive.

Current Needs:

Gate/Fence Installation: $200

Tricycles: $200

One Month Rent: $2,480

Shade Structures: $120

Children’s Toilet Tank: $250

Trash Service: $100

Child-Size Library Furniture: $250

Child-Size Table: $80

two toddler chairs $80

Garden Materials \(raised beds, soil, etc\.\): $300

Qualified Teacher Aid hiring and pay: support needed

Total Needed: $4,730, plus support to hire and pay a qualified teacher aid



