Pray and Support Opal's Story

Join us in prayer and financial support as we care for Opal with Aicardi Syndrome.

When she was just five weeks old, we found ourselves in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital. Opal began having severe seizures that caused her to stop breathing. We learned than that she was born with several brain abnormalities, however it was just recently that doctors were able to find a clear diagnosis. Opal was found to have Aicardi Syndrome, a rare genetic condition which causes many issues, the primary ones being brain abnormalities, seizures, severe developmental delay, and digestive problems.

Due to the severity of her situation, we are pursuing additional forms of treatment which are not covered by insurance. The Lord directed us to Neuro-Solution in Austin, TX through various providences. They specialize in pediatric brain injuries using cutting-edge technologies and research in the field of photobiomodulation (laser and light therapies). Opal has completed two intensive visits with considerable improvement.

Though this is a fundraiser, the biggest need we have is prayer. (James 5:16) We ask you to join us in prayer as we ask the Lord to bring healing.