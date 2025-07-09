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Opal needs your help!

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$25 USD

Fundraiser created byCammy Manning

Opal needs your help!

I searched for so long to find the perfect dog for me. I finally found my adorable little Opal about a year ago. She is the most full of life, lovable fluff ball you will ever meet! She will absolutely always put a smile on your face and is always going 100 miles a minute. Until about a month ago my cute little spunky Opal who is only a year and a half old started limping. At first we thought she pulled a muscle being such a spaz, but after a week it only got worse.

She started walking like everything hurt. It got to the point where she would be walking and her back legs would just give out and she would fall. It was the most heartbreaking, scariest thing to see happen to your pet.

We immediately went to the vet. The vet in Rockford could not help so they sent us to Madison. Where we soon learned Opal has bilateral luxating patella’s. In other words her bones are too little they are unable to hold her kneecaps in place. So her kneecaps are constantly coming out of place making it impossible for her to stand on her back legs without them collapsing all the time.


Luckily the surgical center in Madison said there is a surgery that can fix her. They said she is young and healthy and this surgery can give her back her life and be pain-free.


The only bad thing is her surgery is $7,000, and it’s scheduled for August 25th, but it has to be paid in full in order for her to have it.


I never imagined I would have to ask for help like this, but I can’t bear the thought of her spending another day in pain simply because I can’t afford the surgery on my own.


If you’re able to donate, even $5 it truly makes a difference. If donating isn’t possible, simply sharing Opal’s story could help us reach someone who can.

That way she can get back to her crazy, spunky, full of life self and stop being in constant pain. Thank you all in advance. We appreciate the help 🥰





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