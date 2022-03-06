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Conveying Good News To The Captives

GoalKES 795,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byOgutu Ogutu

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ogutu Ogutu

Conveying Good News To The Captives

Dear valued and good people,

The only way to please God is to attend and succumb to His purpose for which He called us.

Sinners are God's, and how can they repent of their sins and come to God if they are not evangelized and preached to? I responded to God when He called me and instructed me to ensure that I do His work and I reach out to the unchurched those who are still captured in sin to declare the forgiveness of their sins to them.

Since I am not in a position of doing it given that I don't have resources because I am needed to take it upon me as a mission that God wants to do as I will be going to all corners of the world starting with my country Kenya. I tried to run away from this call and I tried to lay some reasons God to justify my reason for objection but He told me to respect Him and do what He has instructed me to do. For He has prepared His people He knows their heart who will support this mission and stand with it.

It's due to the above assurance and encouragement that God gave me that I saw nothing could now discourage me from asking for financial support from God's people who value and understand His work. Now I am here seeking support from you good people of God so that I can extend God's message to the unreached populations who are equally God's children.

I find it very hard and difficult to do it because I don't have means of tramsport (a car) or any other thing which will make my movement work properly and with ease. So I find this being a challenge.

God's dear people, I am not forcing but I'm begging that you consider it worth supporting this important work that God has placed before me so that His people may not suffer.

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