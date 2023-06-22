Development of Applied Ontological Mathematics

Ontological Mathematics is a new scientific philosophical theory which will unlock the knowledge and the technology to provide a Star Trek future. This campaign will fund equipment required for experimentation which will will seek to demonstrate empirical evidence for ontological mathematics, and ultimately for the existence of the mental singularity, and of the monad soul, and God. We will reset scientific thinking to the time period of the year circa 1900, placing it upon a solid rational interpretational basis from which to then redevelop modern science.

The precise details of which experiments will be performed, and how they will be, will remain secret for now, but all details will be published either for free or in a public-access scientific journal after the results are analyzed. The experimental equipment required is similar to that of the Michelson-Morley experiment and also that of the double-slit experiment. We require such items as cooled CCD cameras, lasers, beam splitters, stages & tables, dark boxes, and related optical and laboratory components, as well as personnel support.

I have twenty years' experience working as a professional astrophysicist and have expertise in the development and execution of scientific experiments including space-based telescopes in orbit around the Earth, and have also published original scientific discoveries in the highest-rated peer-reviewed scientific journals in the world. I have also studied the literature on Ontological Mathematics for well over ten years, almost since its very inception, and am one of a very select few, if not the only person, who has already developed Ontological Mathematics beyond what the source literature provides. Thus, I am more than qualified to conduct this work.

We can also use the funding to develop a new k-12 curriculum based on wholesome ontological mathematical thinking and upon the Intellectual Tradition which spawned it, the quadrivium and trivium, and the pursuit of the Form of the Good in general. This would require hiring outside consultants and contributors to assist with developing the pedagogy, and could lead to the development of brick-and-mortar schools and a research institute. We will also hire scientists and mathematicians to come on-board to help develop the mathematics and to solve the final grand unified theory of everything.

Your support will help to usher-in a new era for human history where magic and science fiction will become reality. Your contribution will eventually lead to the creation of a world full of beauty, perfection, intelligence, goodness, and freedom, both for our natural environment and for the human condition. Full and clear acknowledgement will be provided to all supporters, if they desire, such that your name will be recorded to posterity, and acknowledgement will also appear on any scientific publications.