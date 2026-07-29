Bring Great Coffee & Hospitality to BCS

Jimmy and Jana Rourk, dear friends of ours (Ron and Kathy), are in the process of opening a Lucky Goat Coffee franchise in Bryan, Texas. They have sensed a clear calling to expand their ministry by creating a space marked by hospitality, connection, and community — a place where people feel genuinely welcomed and valued while enjoying great coffee. They have already invested significant personal resources to bring this vision to life and recently completed an intensive two-week training program in Tallahassee, Florida, hosted by Lucky Goat.

When they began this journey, they were given an initial estimate of the funds needed to move forward, and they met that requirement. However, as construction bids and other startup costs have come in, the total has increased beyond expectations. As a result, they are currently facing a shortfall of approximately $100,000 to $115,000.

If you feel led to support Jimmy and Jana, your gift will directly help bring this vision to life and establish a place that we believe can serve the Bryan–College Station community in significant ways.

There are several ways you can support this effort.





First, please pray for Jimmy and Jana and their family as they move forward. This is a significant undertaking with many moving parts. Second, you can give through GiveSendGo and share this campaign with others who may be interested. Or if you would like your gift to have maximum impact, you may also give directly via Venmo (@therourks), which avoids standard credit card processing fees (the last four digits of the phone number associated with their Venmo account are 0839).





Any gifts given outside of GiveSendGo can still be included in the overall campaign total and will remain anonymous unless otherwise specified.





Thank you for taking the time to read this and for considering how you might come alongside Jimmy and Jana in this venture. Your support, encouragement, and prayers are deeply appreciated.





Their Cafe will be a ministry-focussed and veteran-owned cafe seeking to bless the BCS community, TAMU (and especially the Corps of Cadets), and local ministries.





Please contact Ron if you have any questions or need any help.



