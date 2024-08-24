My little story within His story is presented in https://only-jesus-matters.com. And, if you read this it is because you got here through that website. And if you got here, it is maybe because you're thinking of helping me support this mission and ministry. This mission was started in September 2021 with the development of the Only Jesus Matters website. There was no marketing effort. I expected God's providence through word of mouth. I assumed that 2x or 3x more people would request an "aleady-paid-for" T-shirt than paying for a T-shirt. My assumption was way off. Instead, the ratio is very high; about 25x more people requested an "aleady-paid-for" T-shirt. Nevertheless, sending out 5 to 10 free T-shirts per month with free shipping was tolerable to my finances. I was content with that. I chuckle at that phase "already-paid-for" because it is me and my family paying for the T-shirts. But, I have to remember that, ultimately, resources are available because of God's grace. (2 Cor 9:8-10)

Fast forward to the beginning of May of this year (2024). I had about 8 "already-paid-for" T-shirt requests. I usually process in batches, so I decided to wait until sometime in June. Half way through June, my mom passed away suddenly, so I was distracted. My dad came to stay with me and my family and now it's the end of August. The only reason I decided to see how many "already-paid-for" T-shirt requests were sitting the email box was because someone named Charles Burns bought six T-shirts and the order comes through to my personal email. When there's a purchase I have to handle it immediately. Wait for it... Sitting in this email box of "already-paid-for" T-shirt requests were 20K+ unread emails. Is this a blessing or a curse? I have waited for God to work and he has because God's hand is clearly visible. Within a span of three months, there are 20K+ requests for "already-paid-for" T-shirts. I allowed a moment of letting this settle in. I and my family cannot afford to send out 20K "already-paid-for" T-shirts with free shipping. The logistics and funds needed are mind-blowing. I will again wait on the Lord. God always works with us; He can, but will not do everything by himself. Even though our efforts are so insignificant compared to what He will do, He expects us to work with Him. Thus, I have provided a vehicle for Him to help this ministry through you. Even then, knowing God, He always does something unexpected.

Please help fund this ministry, so others may receive an "already-paid-for" T-shirt.



