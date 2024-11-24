One Vest at a Time Campaign

InVest USA is a national nonprofit organization that raises money to provide active shooter vests for first responders around the country.

As we approach Giving Tuesday, our goal is to raise enough money to purchase one active shooter vest for one first responder to help keep him or her safe while on the job this holiday season.

Unfortunately, not all police departments, fire departments, and ambulance districts have the funds to provide the best quality personal protective equipment for their department. Therefore, some first responders are serving their communities unprotected.

We will never stop providing active shooter vests until every first responder in America is wearing one - and that mission starts with you.

To learn more, visit www.investusa.org.

All donations are tax-deductible.



