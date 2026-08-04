One Church Revival

It's time for a revival like Northern California has never seen! A revival that is focused on the nonbeliever more than the believer. This event will unite churches of multiple denominations, backgrounds, and congregations for the purpose of bringing souls to the Lord, edifying those who already belong, and uniting the body as the scripture demands of us. This event will include professional speakers, Bible studies, education areas, baptism, live music, car shows, job fair, bbq cookoff, sports league signups and exhibitions, christian counseling, various styles of food vendors, multiple event stages, question and discussion areas, prayer tents, family oriented activities, and so much more.

The Kingdom Table Inc (a non-profit 501c3, not a church) has held many events throughout the area; from mini revivals, worship events, open bible studies, concerts, cookouts, repairing homes for the elderly & disabled, maintaining churches, feeding thousands of people annually, assisting in disaster relief, and so much more. Now it's time to bring together all of our resources, talents, and desire to serve for the purpose of flooding Heaven with the sounds of the angels rejoicing as souls accept their salvation through Jesus Christ.

Check out updates at

www.thekingdomtable.com/ocr