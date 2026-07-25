Help Me Start Again — A Home and Small Workshop

Dear Supporter,

It is difficult for me to ask for help, but I have reached a point where I cannot move forward on my own.

Until 2019, I worked for many years. My profession is metalworking and automotive painting, and I have also worked with wheel rim painting. Work has always been an important part of my life because it allowed me to create value with my own hands and support myself.

Since 2019, I have been living with agoraphobia, and at the moment I am unable to leave my home. Because of this, I can no longer work the way I used to, and it has been very difficult for me to have my own income for a long time.

I live in rented accommodation with my father. He works, and at the moment his income covers our rent, bills, and basic expenses. However, his income is only enough for these necessities, so we have no opportunity to save money or build starting capital. I would like to have my own income again, so I can ease some of the burden on him and help us build a more stable life.

Since 2019, I have not applied for social assistance or other state support, and this is not my goal in the future either. I want to be able to support myself through my own work again.

My goal is to create a small workshop called Angel Wings Workshop. I would like to offer metalworking, automotive painting, and wheel rim painting services. To make this possible, I would need a small plot of land, simple container housing, and a basic workshop where I can live and work safely.

Unfortunately, taking out a bank loan is not a realistic option for us. We do not have starting capital, and we do not want to take on repayments that we may not be able to manage safely in the future.

My fundraising goal is €50,000, which would be used for:

purchasing a small plot of land; setting up simple container housing; creating a small workshop; basic equipment, tools, and painting supplies needed for the work; utilities, transport, permits, and other start-up costs.

The photos I have uploaded show some of my own work from previous years. They represent the type of work I would like to return to: metalworking, automotive painting, and wheel rim painting.

I know this is a large amount, but this is not about luxury. It is an opportunity for me to work again, have my own income, and not have to live from day to day. If I can start the workshop, I will be able to contribute through my own work to housing costs, bills, and food.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for giving me a chance to start again.



