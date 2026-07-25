GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Help Me Start Again — A Home and Small Workshop

Goallei 260,000 RON
Raisedlei 0 RON

Fundraiser created byNorbert Kiss

Fundraiser funds will be received by Norbert Kiss

Help Me Start Again — A Home and Small Workshop

Dear Supporter,

It is difficult for me to ask for help, but I have reached a point where I cannot move forward on my own.

Until 2019, I worked for many years. My profession is metalworking and automotive painting, and I have also worked with wheel rim painting. Work has always been an important part of my life because it allowed me to create value with my own hands and support myself.

Since 2019, I have been living with agoraphobia, and at the moment I am unable to leave my home. Because of this, I can no longer work the way I used to, and it has been very difficult for me to have my own income for a long time.

I live in rented accommodation with my father. He works, and at the moment his income covers our rent, bills, and basic expenses. However, his income is only enough for these necessities, so we have no opportunity to save money or build starting capital. I would like to have my own income again, so I can ease some of the burden on him and help us build a more stable life.

Since 2019, I have not applied for social assistance or other state support, and this is not my goal in the future either. I want to be able to support myself through my own work again.

My goal is to create a small workshop called Angel Wings Workshop. I would like to offer metalworking, automotive painting, and wheel rim painting services. To make this possible, I would need a small plot of land, simple container housing, and a basic workshop where I can live and work safely.

Unfortunately, taking out a bank loan is not a realistic option for us. We do not have starting capital, and we do not want to take on repayments that we may not be able to manage safely in the future.

My fundraising goal is €50,000, which would be used for:

  1. purchasing a small plot of land;
  2. setting up simple container housing;
  3. creating a small workshop;
  4. basic equipment, tools, and painting supplies needed for the work;
  5. utilities, transport, permits, and other start-up costs.

The photos I have uploaded show some of my own work from previous years. They represent the type of work I would like to return to: metalworking, automotive painting, and wheel rim painting.

I know this is a large amount, but this is not about luxury. It is an opportunity for me to work again, have my own income, and not have to live from day to day. If I can start the workshop, I will be able to contribute through my own work to housing costs, bills, and food.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for giving me a chance to start again.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve