The On Earth Project Phase 2 Mental Health Charity

My name is David Morgan and I am the President of The On Earth Charity Project. At The On Earth Charity Project we raise funds on behalf of Ambassador Village. Through our partnership with Amabassador Village, we are committed to enhancing mental health in the state of Michigan. Our mission: Rooted in Christian compassion, our mission is to strengthen Michigan communities by supporting mental health programs that bring healing and renewed purpose to those in need. Founded in 2025, we are dedicated to delivering high-quality, accessible mental health services to individuals and families across the state of Michigan.

Mental health needs are rising dramatically. For example, the Mayo clinic reports that youth have experienced a doubling of emergency department visits for mental health reasons between 2011 and 2020 and a five-fold increase in suicide-related visits. Many individuals still face barriers to care due to cost, stigma, and access. Without timely intervention, untreated mental health issues lead to increased emergency service usage, lost productivity, and diminished quality of life. The challenge is daunting but not insurmountable. These staggering statistics underscore why we can no longer afford to shy away from this critical issue.

That’s where you come in! 🙌 Your support is crucial as it directly translates into tangible help for individuals and families grappling with mental health challenges. When you donate to our cause you contribute to a fund that is managed by our Charity and is built to grow and last forever. Each month The On Earth Project distributes proceeds from the investment fund to Ambassador Village in order for the team there to connect families to therapy services with payment assistance. In addition to coordinating and funding mental healthcare for individuals and families, the team at Ambassador Village also tracks the progress of therapy services for the recipients.

Our goal at The On Earth Charity Project is to focus our efforts on fundraising so that our partners at Ambassador Village can focus on connecting individuals and families to the critical services that they need. Imagine the ripple effect of your contribution: A single act of kindness could mean a teen avoids that fateful night they plan to end their pain; it could be the difference between an individual finding stability in employment or succumbing to poverty due to lost productivity from untreated mental health disorders. This is more than funding—it’s about giving someone the chance at a life unburdened by despair.

Let's join hands and hearts, creating not just ripples but waves of change in Michigan. With your support, we can turn the tide against mental illness together. 🌊❤️ Donate and share our campaign widely—let’s make this vision a reality!





Warmly,

David