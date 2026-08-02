O'Neal Family Medical & Transportation

Bart & Sam didn't ask for this and don't know I am making this. Over the last several months Sam has had multiple serious surgeries and is not medically cleared or able to work. During this time she has had to fight to get the short term disability she was supposed to get. To make matters more difficult they have encountered problems with both of their primary vehicles. One is still running but needs work and the other is not currently drivable. Bart is working but has to either leave Sam and the boys without a car or he is having to find other ways to get to work. School will be starting soon and they just really need both vehicles running. I would like to make this with the goal of helping them get both vehicles running reliably so they are able to focus on everything else going on. I have set the goal for $3,200. I know $2,200 was what was quoted for one of the vehicles but if we can go past that and get both fixed it would be a real blessing to them. If you are unable to donate please say a prayer for them. Thanks and God bless!