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One-Year Mission Journey with Jesus Revolution

Goal$22,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKimberly Alatorre

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kimberly Alatorre

One-Year Mission Journey with Jesus Revolution

What an incredible honor it is to be called to the work of the Lord.


By the grace of God, He has called me into full-time missions with Jesus Revolution.

Over the past year, I have had the incredible privilege of serving on two mission trips with Jesus Revolution—the first being a two-month outreach across the United States and, more recently, a week-long mission trip to Norway. During those missions, I witnessed God move in ways I never imagined possible. I watched lives transformed, people encounter Jesus, and hearts softened by His love. In those moments, I remember praying,

"Lord, I want in on this for real. I don't know what else You could have for me that would make me feel more in the purpose You created me for than this."


In His faithfulness, God answered that prayer.


This September, I will begin a one-year missions journey with Jesus Revolution. The first three months will be spent in Florida receiving biblical training, discipleship, leadership development, and practical preparation for the mission field. After a short break, I will spend the following seven months serving in multiple nations around the world, partnering with local churches to share the Gospel through evangelism, discipleship, outreach, prayer, and acts of service.


One of the greatest blessings of this ministry is that I get to use the gift God has given me since childhood—dance—to share the Gospel. Time and time again, I have seen how dance opens doors to conversations with people who might never stop to speak with a traditional street evangelist. What begins as a performance often becomes an opportunity to share the love of Jesus, pray with people, and invite them into a relationship with Him. It is such a beautiful reminder that God can redeem every gift and use it for His glory.

As I step into this calling, I am trusting the Lord to provide the $22,000 needed to serve for the entire year. These funds will cover missions training, housing, meals, transportation, international travel, ministry supplies, insurance, and other expenses required to serve wherever God leads.


More than anything, I ask that you would prayerfully seek the Lord about partnering with me. Whether through prayer, a one-time gift, or monthly support, your partnership allows me to say "yes" to the calling God has placed on my life. When you give, you are not simply supporting one missionary—you are investing in the work of the Gospel. Every conversation, every prayer, every act of service, every person who hears the name of Jesus, and every life transformed by His grace is made possible because people choose to faithfully send those whom God has called to go. As Romans 10:15 says, "How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news!" I believe that while some are called to go, others are called to send, and together we have the privilege of advancing God's Kingdom.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for praying for me, and for considering partnering with me in this mission. I am deeply grateful for your support and excited to see all that God will do in the year ahead.


God bless you,

Kimberly Alatorre


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