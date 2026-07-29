One Year Left to Save My Jawbone

A few days ago, I received difficult news during a dental consultation. I was told that the bone loss in my lower jaw has become severe, and i within a year, I won’t be eligible for permanent implants, my last option. I’ve struggled for years with not being able to wear a lower denture due to bone loss, which has affected eating, speaking, confidence, and daily life more than most people realize.





The treatment I need is estimated at around $17,000, and unfortunately it’s far beyond what I can afford on my own while working and attending school. I hate asking for help, but I’m trying to act before the damage becomes irreversible.





This fundraiser is to help cover consultations, imaging, surgical procedures, implants, and restoration costs needed to preserve my lower jaw and quality of life. Any donation, no matter how small, truly helps. Even sharing this page means more than I can explain.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping me fight for a future where I can comfortably eat, speak, smile, and live without constant fear of losing this opportunity completely.