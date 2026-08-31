GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

One Workplace Injury Changed My Entire Life

Goal$10,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byElizabeth Hadley

One Workplace Injury Changed My Entire Life

My name is Liz, and in February 2024, I went to work like I had countless times before.

I never imagined that day would change the rest of my life.

I was injured at work after a fall in which I struck my head and landed on both hands. What began as an occupational injury eventually developed into Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), a severe and debilitating neurological pain condition.

Before this happened, I worked in the trades. I had spent years working physically demanding jobs, eventually building my own window-cleaning business. I was independent, hardworking, and proud of the life I had built.

Today, I am unable to work.

CRPS has affected multiple areas of my body and has taken away much of the independence I once had. Basic things most people never have to think about preparing food, showering, doing my hair, cleaning my home, using my hands, sleeping comfortably, and simply getting through a normal day can now be extraordinarily difficult.

But the injury itself is only part of this story.

What followed was a workers’ compensation process that I believe repeatedly failed to protect me when I was at my most vulnerable.

There were delays, conflicting information, battles over medical evidence and benefits, and periods where I felt I had to continually prove the seriousness of an injury that had already devastated my life.

Instead of being able to focus entirely on treatment and adapting to disability, I have spent an enormous amount of time fighting administrative battles, documenting what happened, seeking answers, challenging decisions, and trying to make sure my medical reality was accurately reflected.

There are medical records, correspondence, assessments and other documentation behind this story. I have also pursued formal avenues of accountability regarding what happened.

I am sharing my story publicly because workplace injuries do not end when the ambulance leaves or the paperwork is filed.

Sometimes the injury is only the beginning.

I have lost my career, my business as I knew it, much of my physical independence, and the future I expected to have. I am now trying to rebuild a life around a permanent disability while continuing to advocate for myself within a system that can be incredibly difficult for an injured worker to navigate.

I am asking for help with the financial consequences of that reality.

Donations will help me manage the costs and pressures that come with living with a severe disability, accessing the support I need, and continuing to pursue accountability for what happened after my workplace injury.

If you cannot donate, sharing this campaign means just as much.

I spent my life working.

I never expected to be the person asking strangers for help.

But one day at work changed everything.

I cannot change what happened to me. What I can do is keep fighting for a life after it and keep speaking about what can happen when an injured worker falls through the cracks.

Thank you for reading my story, sharing it, or helping in any way you can.

Liz


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Memorial
Bob Chaisson Burial/Memorial
Raised: $250 USD
Goal: $3,500 USD
Bob Chaisson Burial/Memorial

The world lost a great person on January 15, 2026 - Bob Chaisson. After undergoing surgery and recovering in the hospital he developed infections...

Loading...

Community
OpenCare
Raised: $375 USD
Goal: $150,000 USD
OpenCare

"Lord, I commit this project and campaign to You. As it says in 2 Corinthians 9:8, I pray for Your abundant blessing over this work. Provide every res...

Loading...

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

My name is Darlene Orvieto and I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire an...

Loading...

Memorial
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,445 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

UPDATE 8.27-- Mitch entered into eternal rest.Please continue supporting & uplifting in prayer my aunt Brenda, his children, grandchildren and man...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $11,050 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve