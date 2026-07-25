One Thousand Dollars. One Degree. One New Start

If you've found your way here, thank you for taking the time to read my story.





My name is Jaylynn Smith. I am a licensed and ordained minister, a Registered Behavior Technician (RBT), and a full-time student with just one semester remaining before earning my bachelor's degree. From there, my goal is to continue toward becoming a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA), a career that will allow me to dedicate my life to helping children with autism and their families.





Life took an unexpected turn after the death of my aunt. The probate process surrounding her estate has been long and complicated, and as it continues, I lost my housing. Today, I find myself living in a hotel while trying to hold everything else together.

Every morning, I still go to work.





My clients don't know that after our sessions end, I return to a hotel instead of a home. They simply know me as the person who shows up, encourages them, celebrates their victories, and believes in their potential. Those children deserve consistency, and I refuse to let my circumstances change the care they receive.





I am not asking for luxury. I am not asking for someone else to rescue me.

I am simply asking for help getting through this season.





My immediate goal is to raise $1,000. Those funds will help me remain in my hotel while I complete my final semester of school and cover the remaining educational expenses standing between me and graduation. Once I earn my degree, I can continue my journey toward becoming a BCBA, allowing me to better serve children while earning a stable income that will help me rebuild my life.





For my entire life, my calling has been to serve others. Whether through ministry or through my work with children on the autism spectrum, I have always believed that serving people is one of the greatest purposes a person can have. That calling has not changed simply because my circumstances have.





If you are able to give, no matter the amount, you will be helping me finish what I have worked so hard to begin. If you are unable to give financially, I would be deeply grateful if you would share this fundraiser and keep me in your prayers.

I truly believe this is only a chapter, not the end of my story.





Thank you for believing in me, investing in my future, and helping me continue doing the work I was called to do.





With gratitude,

Jaylynn Smith



