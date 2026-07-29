One Step Toward Healing After A Loss

Living in my parents’ home and spending each day in the room I once shared memories around has been a constant reminder of the loss of my fiancé. As I continue navigating grief and working toward a fresh start, I am trying to move into a place of my own. With the challenges of today’s economy, that goal has been difficult to reach. Any support, no matter the amount, would mean more than words can express. Thank you for helping me take this next step forward. God bless you in 7fold 🙏🤍



