One step closer to losing our home.

My name is Brianna I am a sahm of 5 however only 4 reside with my fiance and I.

Mike and myself met as kids and lost touch for several years until we crossed paths and something had changed leaving us in love and planning years of building a very quick unexpected family. Our oldest was born in 2020 and right in the middle of a terrible outbreak of Covid. I was a cna who worked when and if I could not only make the extra money but just spend my time with my residents. However due to high risk hypertension at only 26 that put my life on hold and landed me being forced to quit my job and depend solely on Mike for everything. During my pregnancy my fiance was involved in a ATV accident in which then put him in a neck brace from march clear through the month I was said to deliver our son who would be his first and my second 8 years apart from my then 5 year old son. Mike had been told most that were in this type of accident with the breaks and trauma on his neck either didn’t make it to the hospital with a heartbeat or never walked again and he had been beyond lucky he beat the odds. Mike is a hard working hard headed typical man who never let it stop him ffom working. He continued towing and landscape and providing. Fast forward just 7 months after our son and his accident within days we faced losing his father and my future fil. He was given his family’s home and very quickly was living life as a homeowner at 22 without either of his parents by his side supporting or believing in him. He never folded. He also never let me rest which just 3 years (2022) gave me yet another boy to love and deliver in 2023 didn’t stop there and in 2024 we got our GIRL! I was over the moon and in disbelief since we’d already had 3 boys I couldn’t believe it. Our daughter was my worse pregnancy and I mean hospital weekly and constant sicknesss. I made one mistake that I’ll never forgive myself for and missed the strep b test because well I knew it was negative after all my 3 boys came back ok so she would. Well wrong. The morning of inducing me she went breech and caused major issues for mom and the first of my children to want me last to hold and close to my deathbed. We got Home and something started changing in our healthy girl. Color faded each day that I chanced and eventually only 4 days of being home she seized while being changed and of course I knew a little considering epilepsy is on both sides of my family and since Mike worked nights and had not woke easily to me I decided to keep an eye and became a helicopter mom a few family members would call me. Until one night our girl was ash grey with breathing becoming shallow and at times wouldn’t take a breathe. She would then die and Mike and I would rush to the nearest children’s hospital because 911 would take to long and we were alone a friend took boys and we raced for help. She died 2 more times in and each time Mike would get her back. The hospital wasn’t open cause it was a clinic which ay that point we would just find a place with dr and nurses even if it was the same place his father got the news and brought more pain on for dad. We were told her blood sugar was 31 and no one could give iv to her size body and cmh would be delivering her via ambulance to downtown right then. One nurse however who worked in the service and had believed when no one else did she was leaving WITH an iv and boy she stuck and landed a iv in our babies head that saved her most. Gbs meningitis destroyed the dream of being a mom of both and never carrying agin. 43. Days she fought and due to the time I became pregnant AGAIN and would give birth to our last just the next year. Grace is perfect and to pretty for her own good btw. But here we are family complete kids growing house repairs piling and Mike between jobs stuck and asking for direction to keep our home and not wait another day for a new problem to steal our roof and memories. Our army is little to none and we are our only support so while we hate doing this and seem like begging for handouts I don’t know what else to do but type this and ask for prayers and anyone able to help us with the start up of funds needed to repair just ONE of many home deteriorations we’re facing

our kids are 6 3 2 and 1 and with you’re help we believe we’ll have them stay home and not lose something they can’t understand when letting go instead of attempting to fix.

please just help us no end up homeless with so much fight and push we’ve poured into this life together.