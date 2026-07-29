One Step Away From Homeless We Need Help

Hi, I don’t usually ask for help like this, but I’m running out of options.

My daughter and I are facing losing stable housing very soon. We’ve been staying in hotels, but the cost is adding up fast, and it’s no longer something I can keep up with. I’m doing everything I can to keep things stable, but I need some help to get us into something more permanent, either a small apartment or even an RV so we have a safe place to sleep.

I’m trying to raise enough to cover a deposit, first month’s rent, or a reliable RV whatever I can secure first. Having a stable place would mean everything for my daughter’s safety, routine, and peace of mind.

If you’re able to donate, share, or even point me toward resources, I would be incredibly grateful. Every little bit helps us get closer to a safe and stable home.

Thank you for taking the time to read this.



