One Step at a Time Helping a Teacher Rebuild

Hi everyone,

My name is Mel, and I’m a special education teacher in New Jersey who has spent years pouring into students while quietly struggling with burnout, financial stress, and my own health journey behind the scenes.

Over time, the combination of rising living costs, debt, housing stress, and trying to balance multiple responsibilities became overwhelming. Like many people, I kept trying to push through it alone — working full time, driving Uber after work, budgeting, and doing everything I could to stay afloat.

But recently I reached a point where I realized I cannot carry everything alone anymore.

I am currently trying to rebuild my life financially, emotionally, and physically one step at a time. I’ve started focusing seriously on my health, walking daily, improving my habits, and trying to create stability and peace again after a very difficult season.

I am also hoping to return to school in the future through Kean University’s LDTC certification program so I can continue growing professionally and better support students with learning challenges. Education has always been important to me, and despite everything, I still want to continue building a better future for myself and the students I serve.

I am raising funds to help relieve approximately $25,000 in overwhelming financial pressure, including:

• Housing and household expenses

• Basic living costs

• Financial recovery and stabilization

• Creating breathing room while continuing to work and rebuild

I want to be completely honest: I am not looking for luxury or an easy way out. I am simply trying to regain stability, reduce constant financial stress, and continue moving forward without feeling like I am drowning every month.

As a teacher, I spend my days helping students who are struggling emotionally, academically, and personally. Behind the scenes, I’ve been fighting my own battle with exhaustion, stress, and burnout while trying to keep showing up for everyone around me.

I’m still trying.

Still working.

Still rebuilding.

Still walking forward one step at a time.

If you are able to help in any way — whether it’s $5, $10, sharing this page, or keeping me in your prayers — it would truly mean more than I can express. Every bit of support helps lighten the weight I’ve been carrying and helps me continue rebuilding my life with hope and dignity.

Thank you for reading my story, for your kindness, and for supporting me during this season of rebuilding.

— Mel



