One Step at a Time: Gavin’s Recovery Journey

Gavin’s Recovery Journey: Help Him Heal and Move Forward





Gavin’s life changed in an instant due to a tragic and unexpected accident. While riding his e-bike, he was struck by an uninsured motorist. The impact caused a severe injury, shattering his right femur and requiring emergency surgery with rods and pins to stabilize the bone.





Since the accident, Gavin has been facing a long and painful recovery process. What should have been a straightforward healing journey has instead required ongoing medical care, follow-up appointments, and the beginning stages of physical therapy to help him regain strength, mobility, and independence.





Along with the physical recovery, the financial burden has become overwhelming. Because the driver was uninsured, there has been little to no coverage for the extensive medical costs. At this time, Gavin’s outstanding medical balance is over $7,086.00, and additional therapy and care expenses are still ahead.





Despite everything he has endured, Gavin continues to show resilience and determination. He is committed to his recovery, attending appointments, and taking things one step at a time—but he cannot do this alone.





This fundraiser is being created to help support Gavin’s recovery journey by covering medical expenses, physical therapy, and essential care needed for healing. Every contribution, no matter the amount, goes directly toward helping ease the financial strain and support his recovery.





If you are unable to donate, sharing this page is also a powerful way to help spread the word and support Gavin during this difficult time.





Thank you for taking the time to read, care, and stand with Gavin as he works toward healing and rebuilding his life.



