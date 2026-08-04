A Senior’s Plea for Help Restoring the Basics

One Setback After Another

Hello, my name is Tammy, and writing these words is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do.





I’ve always believed that if you work hard enough, you’ll find a way through life’s challenges. Asking for help has never come naturally to me. Unfortunately, after months of setback after setback, I have reached a point where I simply can’t do it alone.





I’m a senior citizen living in a rural area where dependable transportation isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity.





My car has been broken down since February. From what I’ve been told, it likely needs a front wheel bearing and stability rods, with repairs estimated at around $1,500. Without transportation, I haven’t been able to work.

I’ve done everything I could think of to avoid asking for help. I spent countless hours trying to earn money online, hoping I could pay my bills while I searched for another solution. Despite my best efforts, I haven’t been able to generate enough income.





Without work, my finances quickly unraveled.

My electricity has now been disconnected. It has been off for about a week, and I need $508 to have it restored.





Then came another heartbreaking setback.

The well that supplies water to my home stopped working. I was told the jet pump needs to be replaced, but because it’s an older system from a manufacturer that no longer exists, finding compatible parts has become a challenge. The estimate to restore my water is approximately $4,500.





Never in my life did I imagine I would be without transportation, electricity, and running water at the same time.





I’m not asking for a handout. I’m asking for a helping hand so I can get through this difficult chapter and begin rebuilding.





If you feel led to help, no donation is too small. Every contribution brings me one step closer to having transportation, electricity, and running water again.





If donating isn’t possible, sharing my fundraiser with your family and friends would be an incredible gift.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading my story, for your kindness, your prayers, and for believing that brighter days are still ahead.





With heartfelt gratitude,

Tammy