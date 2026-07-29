One Semester One Dream One Chance

Hi, I’m Shannon, and I’m reaching out with a story close to my heart. My son had just started college when his car broke down, derailing his first year and causing him to lose his federal student aid. Despite that setback, he’s been working hard to support his fiancée while she finished her degree and she just graduated. 🎉🎊

Now, he’s ready to get back to school, but he needs to complete 19 credit hours before he can qualify for loans again. We’re trying to raise enough to cover at least one semester so he can prove himself and get back on track.

He’s incredibly intelligent, a hard worker, and someone who truly deserves a second chance. If you’ve ever faced a setback that felt impossible to overcome, or know what it’s like to need just a little help to keep going, your donation could change everything for him.

Every dollar brings him one step closer to the future he’s been fighting for. Thank you for considering helping him get there.











