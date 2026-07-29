ONE OF OUR BETSY ROSS SISTERS NEEDS OUR HELP

Kilo Delta is our sister in the USM Betsy Ross Brigade and she is in the hospital and needs our help. She has had surgery and is not doing well and her hospital bills are mounting. She has had surgery to remove her toes on one foot and will probably lose more of her foot and possibly some of her leg. This will be a life changing event as Kilo has already lost some of her other leg. We are concerned for her well being since her foot seems to be infected and needs a lot more attention and help and due to this she is in a great deal of pain. We are asking for help to pay for Kilo's hospital bills and her recovery. Her hospital bills will be enormous due to being in there for a lengthy period of time. Any help you can send Kilo's way will be greatly appreciated and put to good use. Funds will be used directly for medical bills first, then any remaining given to her for out of hospital care needs.



