One Month of Rent Can Change My Future

I’m a university student doing everything I can to stay in school while supporting myself financially. I work part-time, and while my income is enough to cover my food and basic daily expenses, it isn’t enough to keep up with my rent.

I’m asking for help to raise enough money to cover my rent so I can continue attending classes without the constant fear of losing my housing. Having a safe place to live would allow me to focus on my studies and keep working toward a better future instead of worrying about where I’ll stay.

Every contribution, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to staying in school and achieving my goals. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would also mean the world to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer.



