One Mom vs The Family Court System

Fighting for my children, their stability, and the right to be heard through a system that often feels impossible to navigate.

This is not a short-term dispute or a momentary disagreement between co-parents. This has been a decade-long custody battle filled with ongoing conflict, emotional exhaustion, escalating legal involvement, and continuous attempts to maintain stability for my children despite increasing challenges.

Recently, a court-ordered exchange was refused despite my compliance with the placement order and law enforcement involvement at the exchange location. On that same day, a separate incident involving my other child resulted in law enforcement and CPS involvement, and there is currently an open CPS investigation regarding concerns connected to the other residence. Despite the seriousness of the situation, I am now being forced into additional legal proceedings simply to enforce an existing court order and protect my children’s well-being.

Like many parents navigating family court, I have spent years trying to shield my children from the chaos happening behind the scenes while balancing work, parenting, financial strain, and the emotional toll that comes with prolonged litigation. Unfortunately, instead of improving over time, the situation continues to escalate with no clear end in sight.

This fundraiser will help cover:

Attorney retainers and legal fees Court filing costs Travel expenses related to exchanges and hearings Missed wages from court appearances and ongoing legal matters Expenses associated with protecting and advocating for my children

If you know me personally, you know asking for help does not come easily to me. But the financial burden of continuing this fight alone has become overwhelming.

Whether you donate, share, pray, or simply help spread awareness, I am incredibly grateful for every bit of support.

Thank you for standing beside one mom trying her best to protect her children and navigate an increasingly difficult family court system.