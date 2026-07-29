One Meaningful Trip After 25 Years

Help Us Visit the Couple Who Saved My Life — One Last Time

My wife Donna and I are trying to make one final trip to Oklahoma this August to visit the elderly couple who changed — and truly saved — my life.

Mr. B. is now 90 years old, and Mrs. B. is 79. Their health is declining quickly, and we may not get another opportunity to see them in person.

In 1996, I was struggling with alcoholism and living in a halfway house. During one of the darkest times in my life, Mr. and Mrs. B. opened their home to me when I had nowhere stable to go. They showed me patience, kindness, faith, and unconditional love when I barely believed in myself.

Their influence changed the direction of my life forever.

Later, after they moved to Pennsylvania, I began slipping toward relapse. Once again, they invited me into their home. That second chance changed everything.

On my very first Sunday there, Mrs. B. introduced me to two children who would later become my adopted children — Donna’s children. Soon afterward, I met Donna, fell in love, and Mr. B. officiated our wedding.

This year, Donna and I celebrated 24 years of marriage.

Without Mr. and Mrs. B., I honestly do not know where my life would have ended up. God used them to help rescue me, restore my faith, and give me the family I have today.

Now, 30 years later, we want the chance to thank them face to face while we still can.

We will be driving from Pennsylvania to Oklahoma and back — over 4,000 miles round trip — with our 3 small dogs and 2 reptiles because we currently can’t fly and have no one available to care for our animals while we’re away.

Funds from this campaign will help cover:

Gas for the trip Pet-friendly hotel stays Food and tolls Travel expenses for our pets Emergency expenses during the journey

Any amount helps, whether it’s $5, $10, $25, or simply sharing this campaign and keeping us in your prayers.

We also plan to post updates and photos during the trip so everyone who helps can follow along on this journey of gratitude, reunion, and love.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

— John, Donna, and Krystal