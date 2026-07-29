One meal per day for a hungry person

*1 Plate, 1 Person, Every Day | Feed Hope in Bamenda*

My name is Messi Messi Juste Gilbert from Bamenda, Northwest Region, Cameroon.

Every morning I pass people in my community who haven’t eaten since yesterday. Elderly traders. Kids who skipped school breakfast. Neighbors choosing between medicine and food.

*My goal is simple:* Give at least 1 hot plate of food per day to someone hungry. No questions, no judgment. Just dignity + a full stomach.

*How your donation works:*

$2 = 1 full meal of rice, beans, oil, and seasoning for 1 person.

$60 = 30 meals = 1 person fed for 1 month.

$180 = 90 meals = 1 person fed daily for 3 months.

I’ll cook locally and distribute by hand in Bamenda markets and streets where hunger hits hardest.

*100% transparency:* I’ll post photos and short videos of every cooking day right here on GiveSendGo. You’ll see the ingredients, the cooking, and the faces of the people you feed.

Food prices keep rising, but $2 is small for you and dinner for someone tonight.

Please donate if you can. If you can’t, share this link on WhatsApp or Facebook. Sharing feeds people too.

Thank you for helping me prove that no one in our community should sleep hungry. One plate at a time.