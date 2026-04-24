One Meal for One Meal: A Restaurant That Gives Bac

Hello, my name is Mohamed Sadiki. I studied Economics and am continuing my education in Business Administration and have always believed that business can be a powerful tool to help people in need.

My dream is to open a restaurant with a mission that goes beyond serving food. The concept is simple: for every meal or item purchased by a customer, we will match that purchase by providing a meal to someone experiencing homelessness or facing financial hardship.

Too many people struggle to afford basic necessities, especially food. Through this restaurant, we want to create a sustainable system where every customer directly contributes to helping someone else. Instead of relying solely on donations, the business itself will generate ongoing support for the community.

The funds raised through this campaign will help cover the startup costs of opening the restaurant, including equipment, permits, rent, inventory, and the resources needed to begin our meal-matching program.

My goal is not only to build a successful business but also to create opportunities to give back, support local communities, and ensure that fewer people go hungry.

Every donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to making this vision a reality. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for believing in this mission and helping us create a business that serves both customers and those in need.



