One man and his mission for religious liberty

“Liberty in Faith, Unity in Freedom”. Religious liberty matters. Support one man’s vision to build this foundation from the ground up! Let's build the Liberty in Faith Initiative!





Introduction





Hi, I'm Michael West, and I invite you to join us on this journey! Religion has historically served as the cornerstone of moral values. The Judeo-Christian tradition has provided a framework for a virtuous and stable society. Concepts such as objective truth, inherent human dignity, and the clear distinction between right and wrong are rooted in religious teachings. Without this foundation, society risks moral decline and the embrace of ideologies that undermine these principles. Please see the White Paper below for an expanded explanation of our vision.





How? You ask





The White Paper below expands upon this, but in short, I want to start with the legal structure. I plan for this to be a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit, which will start by filing articles of incorporation in California and applying for federal tax-exempt status with the IRS, not to mention registering with state charity officials. Next, it’s time to build a founding board and establish bylaws and governing policies. The big one is securing initial funding, hence this campaign. Also, I must establish infrastructure and hire staff. The list goes on and on and on. Please see the White Paper below for more details.





Objectives for Reform





The reforms I will advocate include, but are not limited to, the following: Reforming jurisprudence to reduce barriers for religious freedom claims Revising laws to incorporate broad exemptions for religious institutions and individuals



Donation Allocation and Budget Overview





As trustee of the funds, I want to assure you that your donations will be allocated to a range of essential areas, including but not limited to the following:

Legal: attorney fees, IRS application, state filings, and registered agent. Infrastructure: website, office setup, technology and communications, accounting/legal services, and insurance. Please see White Paper for expanded explanations.



Conclusion





In summary, religious liberty and reform constitute a comprehensive initiative to resist moral decline through legal, cultural, and political means. This effort aims to restore and uphold the values that have long supported society's integrity.





White Paper





Liberty in Faith, Unity in Freedom: The Liberty in Faith Initiative





Executive Summary





The Liberty in Faith Initiative represents a dedicated effort to preserve and advance religious liberty in California, where these fundamental freedoms face unprecedented challenges. Envisioned by Michael West, this proposed 501(c)(3) non-profit organization aims to complement existing efforts by focusing specifically on California's unique legal and cultural landscape. Our mission is to reform jurisprudence, advocate for broad religious exemptions, and provide a robust defense for individuals and institutions facing religious discrimination. This white paper outlines our vision, strategy, and implementation plan to build a sustainable initiative that will safeguard religious freedom for generations to come.

1. Introduction: A Vision for Religious Liberty

I am Michael West, founder of The Liberty in Faith Initiative, established with a clear mission: to protect and advance conservative religious liberty and freedom throughout California. While numerous organizations work to protect religious freedom nationally, our initiative will specifically address the unique challenges facing religious individuals and institutions in California.

We work collaboratively rather than competitively, and we aim to be a partner to existing organizations in this space. By focusing our efforts on California, we can provide specialized attention to regional issues while contributing to the broader national movement for religious freedom.

2. The Critical Importance of Religious Liberty

2.1 Historical Significance

Religion has historically served as the cornerstone of moral values in American society. The Judeo-Christian tradition has provided a framework for a virtuous and stable society, establishing concepts such as objective truth, inherent human dignity, and clear moral distinctions between right and wrong.

3. Strategic Approach

3.1 Legal Framework

Our initiative will operate as a proposed 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, structured to maximize our effectiveness while ensuring compliance with all applicable regulations.

4. Objectives for Reform

Our advocacy will focus on specific, achievable reforms to strengthen religious liberty protections in California:

4.1 Legal Reform Priorities

Reforming Jurisprudence: Working to reduce barriers for religious freedom claims by supporting strategic litigation and advocating for judicial appointments that respect constitutional protections.

Legislative Advocacy: Promoting laws that incorporate broad exemptions for religious institutions and individuals, ensuring they can operate according to their convictions without fear of penalty.

Regulatory Relief: Challenging unnecessary regulatory burdens that disproportionately affect religious organizations and businesses.

4.2 Cultural Initiatives

Public Education: Developing resources to inform the public about the importance of religious liberty to a free society.

Coalition Building: Creating networks of religious leaders, organizations, and supporters to improve our collective voice.

Academic Engagement: Partnering with scholars and academic institutions to research and promote religious liberty principles.

5. Implementation Plan

5.1 Startup Phase (Months 1-6)

Legal Establishment, Articles of incorporation filing, IRS 501(c)(3) application, State charity registration, Bylaws and policy development, Initial Infrastructure, Website development, Basic office setup, Communication systems, Accounting and legal services

5.2 Growth Phase (Months 7-12)

Staff Expansion, Executive Director Hiring, Core staff hiring, administrative support systems, Program Development, Strategic advocacy plan, Coalition-building initiatives, educational resource development

5.3 Maturation Phase (Year 2 and beyond)

Expanded advocacy efforts, Strategic litigation support, Enhanced public education and programs, Long-term sustainability planning

6. Financial Plan

6.1 Startup Budget

Category Description Estimated Cost

Legal Attorney fees, IRS application, state filings, registered agent $15,000

Infrastructure Website, office setup, technology, and communications $12,000

Professional Services Accounting/legal services, insurance $8,000

Total Startup Costs $35,000

6.2 First-Year Operating Budget

Category Description Estimated Cost

Personnel Executive director, staff, and administrative support $220,000

Personnel Costs Payroll taxes, benefits $30,000

Real Estate and Office Building Property acquisition or long-term lease, facility improvements $75,000

Program Expenses: Advocacy initiatives, educational materials $50,000

Administration Office operations, technology, professional services $90,000

Reserve Fund: Emergency and contingency funding $20,000

Compliance Annual reporting, legal compliance $10,000

Total First-Year Budget $495,000

6.3 Real Estate Strategy

Our real estate approach will focus on establishing a permanent headquarters that reflects our long-term commitment to California:

Property Options: Either purchasing a suitable property or securing a long-term lease with favorable terms

Location Considerations: Centrally located within California, with good accessibility

Facility Requirements: Space for staff offices, meetings, events, and resource storage

Cost Management: Balancing quality with fiscal responsibility in our real estate decisions

6.4 Funding Strategy

Our initial fundraising will focus on:

Individual donors committed to religious liberty, Foundations with complementary missions, Faith-based organizations, and congregations, Special fundraising events and campaigns

6.5 Financial Transparency

As trustee of the initiative funds, I am committed to maintaining full financial transparency. We will make annual reports detailing all income and expenditures available to donors and the public to demonstrate responsible stewardship of contributed resources.

7. Measuring Success

Our initiative's effectiveness will be measured by:

7.1 Quantitative Metrics

Number of religious freedom cases supported, Legislative changes influenced, Regulatory burdens reduced

Organizations served through our advocacy

7.2 Qualitative Metrics

Public awareness of religious liberty issues, the strength of coalitions built, and judicial appointments influenced

Long-term sustainability of the organization

8. Conclusion

The Liberty in Faith Initiative represents a comprehensive effort to resist moral decline through legal, cultural, and political means. This effort aims to restore and uphold the values that have long supported society's integrity and stability.

By focusing specifically on California while collaborating with national organizations, we can create a powerful force for protecting religious liberty where it is most needed. With proper funding and strategic implementation, this initiative will help preserve religious freedom for generations to come.

Religious liberty and reform constitute not merely a defensive stance against encroachment but also a positive vision for a society in which people of faith can fully participate in public life without compromising their deeply held beliefs. The Liberty in Faith Initiative invites all who share this vision to join us in this critical journey.

This white paper outlines the strategic vision for The Liberty in Faith Initiative.















