One Leftist, One-Way Ticket

Make America Mike-Free Again

Help one leftist leave America and move to the EU.

You’ve heard it a million times:

“If you don’t like it here, leave.”

Fine.

I’m working on it.

I’m an American leftist building a legal path to relocate to the EU through school, work, language study, and a mountain of paperwork.

If you’re tired of people like me, this is your chance to help me leave.

Supporters can help me build a future.

Haters can help me pack.

Either way, the goal is simple:

Get me out.

What the money goes toward

This fundraiser supports the real costs of legally relocating, including:

academic records and document fees

testing and application costs

language classes

immigration paperwork

school-related costs

relocation expenses

emergency reserves

No fake deportation.

No secret government program.

No scam.

No promise that I’ll stop voting while I’m still legally allowed to.

Just one tired American working on a legal path to leave.

Why donate?

Because maybe you support people chasing a different life.

Or maybe you just want a leftist gone.

I’m fine with either reason.

Every donation helps move this from “shut up and leave” to “fine, I’m leaving.”

The mission

If you have ever told a leftist to leave America, this is your chance to put money behind it.

Let’s make it happen.