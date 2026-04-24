One last ride for my 50 year birthday,then sell fo

My name is Kael Vanguard I'm 49 years old, my best friend has encouraged me to sign up for this and maybe this can be possible.I've been riding motorcycles since I was a teenager. My sports bike isn't just a machine to me—it's freedom, it's therapy, it's the feeling of the wind wiping away every worry.





But this past year has been the hardest of my life. I went through a wrongful termination at work, and fighting to get back on my feet has taken everything I had—emotionally and financially. I've been climbing back, slowly, but my bike has been sitting in the garage, broken, waiting for repairs I just can't afford right now.





I turn 50 this July. All I want is to ride my bike one more season—one last year on the sports bike I've loved. I'm not getting any younger, and honestly, after this year, I plan to selling it at 51 and use the money to buy Christmas for some unfortunate kids in the community.But I need to say goodbye to this part of my life the right way: on the road, with the engine humming, feeling alive.





Tomorrow isn't promised to any of us. I don't want to look back and wish I'd had just one more ride.





I'm asking for help to get my bike fixed—mechanically sound, safe, and ready for the road. Any amount helps. If I can raise enough to cover the repairs and a full safety check, I'll be forever grateful.





Thank you for reading. Thank you for considering. And if you've ever had a dream you weren't ready to let go of, you'll understand why this matters.





Ride safe,

Kael Vanguard