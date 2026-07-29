GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

One Last Journey Helping Me See Paris with My Dad

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byNathanael David

One Last Journey Helping Me See Paris with My Dad

Dear friends, family, and kind strangers,


I am writing this with a heavy heart, but also with a glimmer of hope. As many of you know, my dad’s health has taken a severe turn. We have reached the point in his journey where time is no longer a luxury we have—it is something we are actively counting down.

Before his time with us comes to an end, there is one final, deeply meaningful wish we desperately want to fulfill: to take a trip to Paris together.


Why Paris Matters

Paris isn't just a vacation destination for us; it’s a lifelong dream that we always promised we would experience together "one day." My dad has always spoken about wanting to see the city's art, walk its historic streets, and share that magic with me. For years, life, work, and responsibilities got in the way. We always thought we had more time.

Now, "one day" has become right now.

As his condition progresses, his doctors have given us a limited window of time where he is still stable enough to travel safely. This trip isn't about sightseeing; it’s about making a final, beautiful memory. It’s about sitting in a Parisian café, holding my dad's hand, and giving him a moment of pure joy and peace away from hospital walls, treatments, and illness. I want to give him this final gift, and I want to have this memory to hold onto for the rest of my life after he is gone.


Why We Need Your Help

Between mounting medical bills, ongoing care costs, and the sudden progression of his illness, we simply do not have the financial means to make this happen on our own. Because of his health requirements, traveling isn't as simple as booking a cheap flight. We need to ensure his safety and comfort every step of the way.


Your generous donations will go directly toward covering:


 Specialized Travel: Flights that can accommodate his comfort and physical needs.

 Accessible Lodging: A safe, accessible place to stay close to central areas so he doesn't have to exert too much energy.


 Medical Contingencies: Travel insurance that covers pre-existing conditions and any temporary medical equipment or assistance we might need to secure locally.


 Daily Expenses: Meals and local transport (like taxis) to ensure he doesn't have to walk long distances.


How You Can Support Us


1. Donate What You Can

No amount is too small. Whether it is $5, $20, or $100, every single donation brings us closer to getting him on that plane. If we exceed our goal, any leftover funds will go directly toward his ongoing medical care and comfort.


2. Share Our Story

If you cannot donate, you can still help immensely by sharing this page. Please post it on your Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, or text the link to your friends and family. The wider this reaches, the higher the chance we can make this dream a reality before time runs out.


3. Send Your Love and Prayers

We welcome all prayers, positive thoughts, and words of encouragement during this incredibly difficult season of our lives.

From the Bottom of My Heart, Thank You

Thank you for reading our story, for your empathy, and for helping me give my dad the beautiful farewell gift he deserves. I will be updating this page with our progress, and—hopefully—photos of us smiling together in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Thank you for helping me make his final days full of light and wonder.


With love and endless gratitude,

Nathanael David


Time is of the essence: Because of the time-sensitive nature of my dad's health, we are hoping to secure funds and book this travel within the next few months. Thank you again for your urgent support.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve