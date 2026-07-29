One Last Journey Helping Me See Paris with My Dad

Dear friends, family, and kind strangers,





I am writing this with a heavy heart, but also with a glimmer of hope. As many of you know, my dad’s health has taken a severe turn. We have reached the point in his journey where time is no longer a luxury we have—it is something we are actively counting down.

Before his time with us comes to an end, there is one final, deeply meaningful wish we desperately want to fulfill: to take a trip to Paris together.





Why Paris Matters

Paris isn't just a vacation destination for us; it’s a lifelong dream that we always promised we would experience together "one day." My dad has always spoken about wanting to see the city's art, walk its historic streets, and share that magic with me. For years, life, work, and responsibilities got in the way. We always thought we had more time.

Now, "one day" has become right now.

As his condition progresses, his doctors have given us a limited window of time where he is still stable enough to travel safely. This trip isn't about sightseeing; it’s about making a final, beautiful memory. It’s about sitting in a Parisian café, holding my dad's hand, and giving him a moment of pure joy and peace away from hospital walls, treatments, and illness. I want to give him this final gift, and I want to have this memory to hold onto for the rest of my life after he is gone.





Why We Need Your Help

Between mounting medical bills, ongoing care costs, and the sudden progression of his illness, we simply do not have the financial means to make this happen on our own. Because of his health requirements, traveling isn't as simple as booking a cheap flight. We need to ensure his safety and comfort every step of the way.





Your generous donations will go directly toward covering:





Specialized Travel: Flights that can accommodate his comfort and physical needs.

Accessible Lodging: A safe, accessible place to stay close to central areas so he doesn't have to exert too much energy.





Medical Contingencies: Travel insurance that covers pre-existing conditions and any temporary medical equipment or assistance we might need to secure locally.





Daily Expenses: Meals and local transport (like taxis) to ensure he doesn't have to walk long distances.





How You Can Support Us





1. Donate What You Can

No amount is too small. Whether it is $5, $20, or $100, every single donation brings us closer to getting him on that plane. If we exceed our goal, any leftover funds will go directly toward his ongoing medical care and comfort.





2. Share Our Story

If you cannot donate, you can still help immensely by sharing this page. Please post it on your Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, or text the link to your friends and family. The wider this reaches, the higher the chance we can make this dream a reality before time runs out.





3. Send Your Love and Prayers

We welcome all prayers, positive thoughts, and words of encouragement during this incredibly difficult season of our lives.

From the Bottom of My Heart, Thank You

Thank you for reading our story, for your empathy, and for helping me give my dad the beautiful farewell gift he deserves. I will be updating this page with our progress, and—hopefully—photos of us smiling together in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Thank you for helping me make his final days full of light and wonder.





With love and endless gratitude,

Nathanael David





Time is of the essence: Because of the time-sensitive nature of my dad's health, we are hoping to secure funds and book this travel within the next few months. Thank you again for your urgent support.



