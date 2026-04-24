One income family got frauded buying a lemon house

Hi we are a small family with a 1.5 year old on one income because my husband works hard and makes about 60k a year , bought our dream home (or so we thought) we haven't even made our 1st morgage payment and found out the seller completely frauded us. Our house is literally taking in so much water, they covered mold, installed almost everything improperly causing extensive water damage in our bedroom and son's room. The LP siding was installed so bad that its causing a major leak, as well as all the windows that were suppose to be new installed impropely with the drain holes draining inside the siding and walls. We don't have the money to go after them legally or even pay for the damage. We are in for 10k to maybe 50k depending on damage. We will have to go in to foreclosure right away if we don't get these taken care of, both our credits will be ruined and we will have no were to go. We are desperate to get this house fixed and hopefully pursue legal action which will be so costly and a good chance we won't win unless we have proof they covered these things up. If anyone is willing to chip in we are desperate and need help. We don't ever ask for help or money. We just wanted to own a home to give something to our son could have never imagined it would be this bad. We have found 5 leaks so far the that 2 inspectors missed. We were quoted at 14k for the window replacement and getting a quote on siding which will be thousands.





This was suppose to be a move in ready everything new home with no problems we paid 250,000 for this home and got completely raked Over by inspectors and the seller. We are at a loss and don't know where else to turn.