One Flag, Alberta Strong

We’re putting high-quality Alberta flags into the hands of the people who make our province great — veterans, first responders, small businesses, and local community leaders.

Every single donation goes directly toward purchasing and shipping durable, outdoor-rated Alberta flags. No middlemen, no waste. Just pure pride flying across our province, one flag at a time.

How it works:

You donate → We buy flags from Alberta suppliers People nominate veterans, businesses, or heroes We deliver the flag + post the proud moment

Why flags matter: A waving Alberta flag is one of the strongest, most visible ways to show who we are and what we stand for. Help us get more of them flying in front of homes and businesses all over Alberta.

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Photos and updates of every flag delivered Receipts shared regularly Every dollar tracked

Whether you give $10, $50, or more — you’re helping build visible Alberta pride where it counts most.

Patriotism through flags starts here. Nominate a hero or business today and let’s make Alberta’s colours impossible to miss.

Thank you for standing strong with us. One Flag, Alberta Strong.