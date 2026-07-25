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Final Healing Path: Act NOW to Save Astarah Kelly!

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$6,653 USD

Fundraiser created byKelly Blackledge

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kelly Blackledge

Final Healing Path: Act NOW to Save Astarah Kelly!

Aloha Friends,


Four years ago, after being chemically poisoned, I was diagnosed with colorectal cancer. With determination, faith, and the support of loved ones, the cancer resolved during the first year—but the damage to my body continued. Since then, I’ve battled severe gastrointestinal illness, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, with many complications.

Recently, doctors discovered two large tumors. The cancer has returned, has metastasized, and I am now facing advanced Stage IV disease. I currently weigh only 83 pounds. I have exhausted the main conventional options available to me. At this point, I have one treatment path as my last resort—and I need help immediately while I still have enough strength to respond.


A last, URGENT path forward --> How You Can Help Save My Life


I am seeking immediate medical intervention at the Oasis of Hope Hospital in Tijuana, Mexico. This is a renowned, state-of-the-art integrative oncology hospital that specializes in advanced cases like mine where standard treatments have failed or can no longer be tolerated. I've had my initial consultation, and have been accepted for treatment -- and I must raise $50,000 immediately to cover the costs of this specialized hospital admission, medical care, and the essential home-treatment supplies.  

Because my body is so weak, I will begin with a 9‑day intensive stay instead of the full 16‑day program. This is what my system can handle right now. From there, we will rely on a critical, structured home‑care program to continue what is started in the clinic and to give the treatments their best chance to work over time.


Their approach includes:


• Personalized, cell‑based immunotherapies that work with my own immune system

• Metabolic and nutritional therapies, including an anti‑inflammatory, plant‑forward therapeutic diet

• Emotional and spiritual support so I am cared for as a whole person—body, mind, and spirit

For me, this integrative program is not just “another option.” It is the one viable path I have left to meaningfully fight this cancer and to try to reclaim some quality of life.


Why this is an EMERGENCY :


To move forward at all, I must:


• Travel to Oasis of Hope for a 9‑day intensive stay with a companion to support me


• Pay for the treatment, travel, lodging, and the essential home‑care protocol up front

The costs are significant and the timeline is very short. We need to raise the funds as quickly as possible to secure my dates and begin both the in‑clinic care and the home‑care phase while my body can still respond. Waiting is not an option; this truly is an emergency.


How you can help—right NOW:


If you are able, please donate as soon as you can. Even small contributions, given quickly and shared widely, can make an enormous difference in whether I can access this last‑chance treatment.



You can help by :


• Making a financial contribution of ANY size today!


• Sharing this fundraiser immediately with friends, family, and community networks


• Sending prayers, blessings, and focused intentions that the doors open and the resources arrive in time


Every hour and every gesture matters. Your support is what makes it possible for me to pursue this final treatment option, complete the vital home‑care program, and keep fighting for my life, my healing, and the chance to continue my mission of service on this beautiful Earth.


Once I've reached the $50,000 goal for my treatments from Oasis of Hope, I will still need about $50,000 for ongoing medical care, and my scheduled 3-month return visit to Oasis of Hope for continued treatments. We will update the fundraising goal at that time, and will still urgently need your continued support. 


Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for your love, your prayers, your encouragement, and your generosity. I will keep you updated as we move through the 9‑day stay in Mexico and the home‑care phase.


With deep gratitude, urgency, and hope.  

Mahalo!

Astarah Kelly 


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