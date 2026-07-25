one donation. one computer. one future.

Every great idea starts with the right, working tools.

Help us fund for a computer that will elevate a future student, artist,

designer and developer and empower them to build their skills and abilities.

We are fundraising to save enough for a customised pc that will be strong enough to work with creative, design level, animation, 3D, blender, live 2D apps and unreal engine applications that are currently inaccessible due to the very old and limited pcs we have on hand.





Every donation - no matter the size, will help bring us one step closer to our dreams and give us the ability to realise them into tangible, REAL products and give us a brighter future.



