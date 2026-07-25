One Degree, Countless Young Lives

I have wanted to become a teacher for as far as I can remember but life took me down other roads. Now, I'm a mother to 2 beautiful elementary aged kids and a wife to the hardest working man I know. I recently enrolled in community college to earn my associates degree in Pre K-4 Early Education. My current goal is to become a substitute teacher to fulfill my dreams of teaching, while still being able to work around my kids' schedules because being a mother will always be my priority.





If you're able to assist in my dream, it would be greatly appreciated. However if you aren't able to financially assist, simple prayers are more than welcome. I appreciate you taking the time out of your day to read this.