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One Degree Can Change My Family's Future

Goal$1,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byClarah Muyenza

One Degree Can Change My Family's Future

My name is Clara, and I am a wife, a mother of three wonderful children, and a student with a dream that refuses to die. There was a time in my life when I lost my way. As a young girl, I didn't always listen to my parents or appreciate the importance of education. By the time I understood how valuable it was, my parents could no longer afford to keep me in school. That realization has stayed with me ever since.

I promised myself that one day I would go back and finish what I had started.

Years later, after getting married and becoming a mother, I found the courage to return to school. Today I am studying Business Management with a specialization in Human Resources because I believe education is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty for my family.

The journey has been much harder than I imagined. Supporting a family while studying is overwhelming. Every day is a struggle to provide food, pay bills, and meet school expenses. I also have relatives who depend on me whenever they can, and it breaks my heart when I cannot help them.

Despite all the challenges, I refuse to give up. I attend classes with hope, knowing that every lesson brings me one step closer to a better future. My dream is not simply to earn a qualification. My dream is to secure a stable career, provide for my children, support my family with dignity, and become an example that it's never too late to change your life.

Today, I am asking for help because I cannot do this alone. The financial burden of tuition and educational expenses has become more than my family can manage. Without assistance, I fear I may have to stop studying again.

If you choose to support me, you are not just paying school fees. You are giving a mother the opportunity to build a better future for her children. You are helping someone who learned from past mistakes and is determined to create a different future through education. No donation is too small. Every contribution brings me closer to graduation and to the life I have been working so hard to build.

Thank you for believing in me, for believing in education, and for giving my family hope. I pray that God richly blesses your kindness and generosity.

I hope that one day I'll be able to return to this page not to ask for help again, but to share that I graduated, found meaningful work, and was able to give my children the future I always dreamed of.

Thank you once again for taking the time to read my story. Whether you choose to donate or simply share my campaign, your kindness means more than words can express. May God richly bless you for your compassion and generosity.

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