One Day at a Time

I need help. I am lost. No one understands me well. I am 48 years old about to be 49. I have brain damage and struggle with every day life. I would not wish what I go through daily on a worst enemy. Just getting through the day is my main focus. I don’t have much of a family or friends to help me out. My disability has caused me many issues in life, some that I am not even aware of. I have been independent since I was 10 years and asking for help is not easy for me. I am even open to someone who understands who can offer me direction. Trying to get help has been very difficult and more discouraging than anything. My brain struggles to just have thoughts to put together words let alone I don’t have any good thoughts at all. It has taken me weeks to do this and I don’t feel it fully explains my situation or troubles. I have a C-Fast score of 3 on brain trauma DTI MRI along with 13 herniated discs throughout my spine. If you are willing to help me, please look up what a C-Fast score of 3 means. I am beyond grateful for state food support and air conditioning. I am completely willing to pay back any and all monies someone is willing to help me with once I get my disability. I need to have test done like psychological evaluation which is very expensive. I need speech therapy, CBT therapy and psychological talk therapy. I was a professional accountant and prior business owner. Currently I feel like a child. I don’t know how to explain it. I don’t know if it is my brain damage or what, but I thought I would honestly be receiving disability benefits by now so I would be able to get the medical help and therapy I desperately need. I thank you very much for making it this far and reading about my situation. I hate to pity myself and feeling stuck. I am looking forward to the day I get some help and have better thoughts.

I am trying to raise money so I may go the doctors, get the help I need and get through the next few months. I am hoping to raise $3000 so I can pay for medications for next few months, get some psychological talk therapy help weekly $25-$50 per session, a Psychological evaluation ranging from $1300-$1800, CBT therapy $100-$200 per session, Neurologist follow up appointments $210 per visit, and very minimal extra to pay for gas and necessities for the next few months. I thank everyone and anyone in advance who is willing to help me out. My words won’t express how grateful I am, but it is more than you may ever know. I thank you Sir or Ma’am for your care and help. Jesse

Matthew 6:33-34Joshua 1:9

Even though I have permanent brain damage, my goal is to be able to pay for good medical help as I have hope and think I can get better. For sure better/stable than were I am currently have been living. If there is a better way and I need insurance or whatever, please let me know. I have never been in this situation and I feel every decision I make is not the right one. Just imagine waking up every day with a migraine headache, a stiff neck, shocks going across your upper back and into your head, and you feel like a you have been hit by a train. I hate waking up.





This may not be much to people, but about 4 weeks ago I lost my very best friend of 15 years old. She was a precious 15 year old yorkie whom I was so luck to be given in this life. She provided me with the best companionship anyone could ask for. She was the last thing I know/knew that loved me and cared to see me every day. I prayed every day for her as she battled congestive heart failure...I miss her more than anything in my life and I feel like I have whole in my heart right now. I look for Jasmine daily. I want another dog and I need one dearly, but I am scared to get one as I have trouble just taking care of myself daily. It would not be fair for them.