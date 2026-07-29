One Coffee Can Help Save My Dream

I need a small help. It’s a bit embarrassing to ask, but I want to be honest. My 5-year-old laptop completely gave up last week. The screen keeps flickering, and after about 5 minutes it overheats and shuts off. I use my laptop to attend Zoom classes and to create videos for my small YouTube channel. Right now, I’m unable to make content. For classes, I’m joining from my phone.





I need around $900 for a new laptop — a proper workhorse that can handle video editing and run Unity smoothly. I’ve managed to save about $400 so far. Every single dollar matters to me.





If you could donate even $5, it would help me get closer to my goal and help me grow my small YouTube channel into something bigger. $5 is just the price of a coffee.

One coffee for you = one small step toward my dream.

#SupportMyDream #StudentCreator