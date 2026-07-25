One Click Changed My Life Forever — A Father Askin

I never thought I would find myself asking strangers for help.





If you're reading this, thank you. Taking a few moments to hear my story means more than you know.





My name is Bill Defino, and I recently became the victim of a sophisticated online employment scam that has turned my life upside down.





Like many people today, I was simply trying to earn some extra income to help support my family. I wasn't looking for a shortcut or a get-rich-quick scheme. I believed I had found a legitimate online travel job reviewing hotels and vacation packages for a company that first called itself Peakwork before changing its name to Rough Guides.





Everything looked real.





I completed the training, received my first commission payment, and successfully converted the cryptocurrency payment into Canadian dollars through Crypto.com. I was welcomed into a group chat where other "employees" celebrated their earnings, encouraged one another, and made the opportunity seem completely genuine.





I had no idea those people were part of the scam.





The work involved completing sets of 38 tasks. During my first set, my trainer kept telling me how fortunate I was because I was receiving large commissions and special bonus packages. The only requirement, I was told, was to temporarily "top up" my account with my own money so the bonuses could be settled before everything—including my salary—could be withdrawn together.





Every time I hesitated, I was reassured.





"This is the last deposit."





"You'll be able to withdraw everything as soon as you finish."





I believed them.





One deposit became another.





Then another.





The required amounts kept growing until I had invested nearly $50,000 CAD of my own savings.





I kept going because I believed I was only one step away from recovering everything.





When I finally completed all 38 tasks, I felt relief. I truly believed the nightmare was over.





Instead, customer service told me I had unexpectedly earned an "Ultimate Bonus Package" and needed to deposit even more money before my salary could be released.





After making that payment, the story changed yet again.





I was suddenly told I wasn't a "verified agent" because I had not completed five full sets of 38 tasks. They claimed that, because of "FinTrack regulations," I could only withdraw $5,000 USD from the nearly $96,000 USD I had supposedly earned.





Then came another impossible choice.





Pay an additional $15,000 USD for a guarantee letter...





...or complete seven more tasks to become verified.





By this point I was desperate. Like so many scam victims, I wasn't chasing profits anymore—I was desperately trying to recover the money I had already lost.





I chose to continue.





Within only a few more tasks, I was told I had received yet another bonus package and was pressured to deposit another $14,000 CAD.





That was when reality finally hit me.





There was never going to be a payday.





There was never going to be a withdrawal.





Every promise, every congratulatory message, every reassuring conversation had been carefully designed to gain my trust and convince me to send more money.





The emotional toll has been devastating.





I have replayed every decision in my mind countless times, wondering how I could have missed the warning signs. The guilt, embarrassment, and sleepless nights have been overwhelming. It is incredibly difficult to admit that this happened to me, but I've learned that these scammers don't prey on foolish people—they prey on good people who are simply trying to provide for themselves and the people they love.





Today, I am left trying to rebuild my life from one of the hardest experiences I have ever faced.





Asking for help is one of the most humbling things I have ever done.





If you are able to donate—even a few dollars—you would be helping me begin the long road back from this financial disaster. If you cannot donate, simply sharing my story could help it reach someone who can, and perhaps prevent another family from experiencing the same heartbreak.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading my story, for your compassion, and for giving me hope during one of the darkest chapters of my life.





Your kindness will never be forgotten.





With sincere gratitude,





Bill Defino