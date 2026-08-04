One Chance Can Change My Life

My name is Chinecherem Chrisantus Okonkwo, an 18-year-old aspiring filmmaker from Nigeria. Since I was young, I have dreamed of using film to inspire people, preserve stories, and create meaningful change. I believe education is the key to turning that dream into reality.

This is not just a dream—I have already begun the journey. I have produced short films, organized creative media projects, volunteered on my church's media team, and developed skills in video editing, graphic design, and digital content creation. Every project I complete strengthens my passion for filmmaking and reminds me that this is the career I was meant to pursue.

For the past few years, I have dedicated myself to applying for universities and scholarships abroad. I have spent countless hours researching opportunities, writing essays, preparing documents, and improving my academic profile. Unfortunately, my journey has been filled with disappointment. Some of my applications were unsuccessful, while other opportunities were lost because I simply could not afford the required application fees, English language test, or other essential application costs. It is heartbreaking to work so hard for an opportunity and then watch it slip away because of financial hardship.

Despite these setbacks, I have refused to give up. I have continued searching for opportunities and have received university admission offers while applying for prestigious scholarships that could completely change my future. I know that if I can complete my applications, I have a real chance of achieving my dream.

Today, I am asking for your help.

I am raising ₦800,000 to cover:

IELTS Academic examination fees

University application fees

Courier and document submission costs

Payment processing and currency conversion fees

Other essential application expenses

I am not asking anyone to pay for my entire education. I am simply asking for help to reach the starting line. These application costs are the only barrier standing between me and opportunities that could provide a fully funded education.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to becoming the filmmaker I have worked so hard to become. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing my fundraiser with your family, friends, church, or community. Your support could help open a door that financial hardship has kept closed for so long.

Thank you for believing in my dream, my potential, and my future. Your kindness gives me hope that this time, my journey will not end because of a lack of funds.

May God richly bless you for your generosity and support. ❤️