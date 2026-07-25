One car could change our lives 🙏🏾

Hi everyone my name is Diamond I’m a hardworking mom currently working part-time and doing everything I can to build a better life for my little family. Right now, I’m trying to save enough money to buy a reliable cash car so we can get to work, doctor’s appointments, and other daily necessities without having to worry about transportation. Living in Las Vegas means temperatures often climb well over 100 degrees, and being stuck waiting or walking in this extreme heat with my child has been incredibly difficult. Every dollar brings us one step closer to having safe, dependable transportation and a little more peace of mind. If you’re able to help, no matter the amount, I would be truly grateful. If you can’t donate, sharing my fundraiser would mean just as much. Thank you so much for your kindness, support, and for helping us get one step closer to our goal.



