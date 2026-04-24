Once-in-a-lifetime NYC Dance trip

Greenlee is in need of your support!

After all of her hard work and dedication this past dance season, she will be performing in NYC in Times Square! She is beyond thrilled for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.





Greenlee started dancing at the age of 4. Over the years, she has studied Tap, Jazz, Lyrical, Hip Hop, & Contemporary, with Tap always being her favorite.





For those of you who know Green, you know that she is always eager to jump in to help others. She lives each day with a smile on her face and a helping hand to those around her. She puts her loved ones first while expecting nothing in return.





Please join us in making her dreams become a reality!





Any donations are greatly appreciated 🙏 God bless